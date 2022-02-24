Green Dot Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 misses by $0.04, revenue of $321.2M beats by $11.85M

Feb. 24, 2022 4:17 PM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Green Dot press release (NYSE:GDOT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $321.2M (+17.0% Y/Y) beats by $11.85M.
  • Green Dot expects its full year non-GAAP total operating revenues to be between $1.394 billion to $1.430 billion, or up 2% year-over-year at the mid-point.
  • Green Dot expects its full year non-GAAP EPS to be between $2.22 and $2.35, or up 3% year-over-year at the mid-point.
  • Green Dot expects its full year adjusted EBITDA to be between $225 million to $235 million, or up 6% year-over-year at the mid-point.
