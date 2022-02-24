EVERTEC extends commercial deals, sells certain assets to Popular

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) inked a deal with Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR) and its parent Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to modify and extend the main commercial agreements that had an initial term ending in 2025.

These include a 10-year extension of the Merchant Acquiring Independent Sales Organization (NASDAQ:ISO) Agreement, a 5-year extension of the ATH Network Participation Agreement and a 3-year extension of the Master Services Agreement (NYSE:MSA).

EVTC will sell BPPR certain assets for ~$197M. BPPR will pay the purchase price in EVTC stock. After completion of the deal, BPOP’s stake in EVTC is expected to be ~10.5%.

The assets included are tied to technology services provided exclusively to BPPR and that are currently reported as part of EVTC’s Business Solutions segment.

The management of infrastructure, information security and communications will continue to be supported by EVTC through its Managed Service Provider business offering pursuant to the MSA.

Further, BPOP will take certain actions after closing expected to result in EVTC no longer being considered a subsidiary of Popular, including selling shares over the subsequent 3 months in the open market or converting shares into non-voting stock to reduce voting interest to 4.5%.

With this, EVTC expects to have increased flexibility to pursue growth through acquisitions.

The transaction is expected to close on or about Jun. 30.

The use of EVTC shares as consideration for the transaction would result in an after-tax gain of ~$135M for BPOP.

The effect of the expected subsequent sell-down or conversion of shares is estimated to be $215M in after-tax gains for BPOP.

Excluding these gains, the financial benefits of the deal during the 1st year are expected to be offset as a result of the elimination of BPOP's earnings from its stake in EVTC.

But the financial effect of the deal is expected to be accretive in future years due to incremental merchant acquiring revenue sharing income and future price reductions in continuing services.