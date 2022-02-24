Opendoor Technologies Q1 guidance tops consensus, Q4 GAAP loss misses
Feb. 24, 2022 4:18 PM ETOpendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) issued Q1 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance that exceeds consensus estimates. Its Q4 GAAP loss missed the average analyst estimate, while revenue topped the estimates.
- The digital real estate platform company expects Q1 revenue of $4.1B-$4.3B, well above the consensus of $3.32B, and sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $30M-$40M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $10.1M.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $0.4M falls short of the Visible Alpha consensus of $1.9M vs. -$27M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 gross margin of 7.1% vs. 9.9% in Q3; contribution margin of 4.0% narrowed from 7.5% in Q3.
- The company purchased 9,639 homes in the quarter vs. 15,181 homes in Q3.
- Its inventory balance of 17,009 homes, representing $6.1B in value rose 1,208% Y/Y.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
- Earlier, Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.13, revenue of $3.82B beats by $650M