Americold Realty Trust FFO of $0.26 beats by $0.01, revenue of $716.5M misses by $5.6M

Feb. 24, 2022 4:19 PM ETAmericold Realty Trust (COLD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Americold Realty Trust press release (NYSE:COLD): Q4 FFO of $0.26 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $716.5M misses by $5.6M.\
- Total NOI increased 5.9% to $161.4 million.
- Core EBITDA increased 5.6% on an actual basis, and 7.5% on a constant currency basis, to $123.7 million.
- Global Warehouse segment same store revenue increased 2.5%, or 2.7% on a constant currency basis, Global Warehouse segment same store NOI decreased by 8.2%, or 8.1% on a constant currency basis.
- 2022 Outlook:
- The Company announced its 2022 annual AFFO per share guidance to within the range of $1.00 - $1.10.
- Q1 Consensus FFO Estimate $0.21.
- Q1 Consensus Revenue Estimate $697.47M.