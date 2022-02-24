Americold Realty Trust FFO of $0.26 beats by $0.01, revenue of $716.5M misses by $5.6M

Feb. 24, 2022 4:19 PM ETAmericold Realty Trust (COLD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Americold Realty Trust press release (NYSE:COLD): Q4 FFO of $0.26 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $716.5M misses by $5.6M.\
  • Total NOI increased 5.9% to $161.4 million.
  • Core EBITDA increased 5.6% on an actual basis, and 7.5% on a constant currency basis, to $123.7 million.
  • Global Warehouse segment same store revenue increased 2.5%, or 2.7% on a constant currency basis, Global Warehouse segment same store NOI decreased by 8.2%, or 8.1% on a constant currency basis.
  • 2022 Outlook:
  • The Company announced its 2022 annual AFFO per share guidance to within the range of $1.00 - $1.10.
    • Q1 Consensus FFO Estimate $0.21.
    • Q1 Consensus Revenue Estimate $697.47M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.