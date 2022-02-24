EOG Resources Non-GAAP EPS of $3.09 misses by $0.08, revenue of $6.04B beats by $480M

Feb. 24, 2022 4:19 PM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • EOG Resources press release (NYSE:EOG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.09 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $6.04B (+103.4% Y/Y) beats by $480M.
  • CEO comment: "Looking to 2022, our disciplined capital plan reflects an oil market that is in position to rebalance during the year. It is focused on investments in high-return double premium wells along with exploration and infrastructure projects to further improve the business. Combined with our low cost structure and an improved commodity price environment, EOG is positioned to once again generate significant free cash flow. We remain firmly committed to our long-standing free cash flow and cash return priorities. EOG has never been better positioned to generate significant long-term shareholder value."
