TotalEnergies (TTE -5.5%) suffers sharp losses as Russia launches its invasion of Ukraine, but CEO Patrick Pouyanne said the company would be able to manage potential sanctions on the Yamal LNG operations; Total owns a 20% stake in Yamal LNG, which is majority owned by Russia's Novatek.

"I am convinced the Russians don't want to use gas as a weapon in the dispute," Pouyanne said at the International Energy Week conference; most of the gas produced and liquefied at Yamal LNG goes to China, while the part that goes to Europe can be substituted by other supplies.

Separately, TotalEnergies said it made a significant discovery of light oil at the Venus prospect offshore Namibia.

The discovery " and the very promising initial results prove the potential of this play in the Orange Basin, on which TotalEnergies owns an important position both in Namibia and South Africa," Senior VP of Exploration Kevin McLachlan said.

Earlier this week, TotalEnergies and APA Corp. said they discovered oil at the Krabdagu-1 exploration well offshore Suriname.