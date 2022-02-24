AbCellera Biologics GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.01, revenue of $139.3M beats by $17.44M

Feb. 24, 2022 4:22 PM ETAbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • AbCellera Biologics press release (NASDAQ:ABCL): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $139.3M beats by $17.44M.
  • “In 2021 we made significant advancements in executing our long-term strategy by growing our portfolio, deepening our platform to unlock new modalities, and expanding our deal structures to add new ways to capture value,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO and President of AbCellera. “We move into 2022 with momentum and a strong cash position to continue to grow our business and to make investments that will increase the speed, efficiency, and scalability of our platform.”
