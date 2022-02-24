Compass Diversified GAAP EPS of -$0.14 misses by $0.34, revenue of $536.61M beats by $27.78M

Feb. 24, 2022 4:22 PM ETCompass Diversified (CODI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Compass Diversified press release (NYSE:CODI): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.14 misses by $0.34.
  • Revenue of $536.61M (+27.3% Y/Y) beats by $27.78M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $88.9 million for the fourth quarter 2021 and $327.3 million for the full year 2021.
  • As of December 31, 2021, CODI had approximately $157.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, $0 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility, $1 billion outstanding in 5.25% Senior Notes due 2029 and $300 million outstanding in 5.00% Senior Notes due 2032.
  • 2022 Guidance: The Company expects to produce consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 of between $400 million and $420 million. In addition, the Company expects to produce Adjusted Earnings in 2022 of between $110 million and $125 million.
