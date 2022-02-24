Etsy soars after posting holiday quarter results ahead of expectations

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) pops after cruising past consensus marks with its Q4 earnings report.

Consolidated gross merchandise sales was up 16.5% to $4.2B against the tough pandemic comparable, while Etsy marketplace GMS was up 11.8% to $2.8B.

GMS per active buyer on a trailing twelve month basis was up 16% Y/Y to $136.

The online retailer said the Etsy marketplace acquired approximately 10M new buyers in the quarter to mark the highest level of new buyer acquisition since Q4 of 2020.

Looking ahead, Etsy (ETSY) guided for Q1 revenue of $565M to $590M vs. $630M consensus.

The 52-week trading range for Etsy (ETSY) is $109.38 to $307.75. Shares rose 9.92% in after-hours trading to $141.28 after gaining 10.00% during the regular session.