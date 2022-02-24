Ping Identity Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.14, revenue of $75.4M beats by $4.01M
Feb. 24, 2022 4:24 PM ETPing Identity Holding Corp. (PING)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ping Identity press release (NYSE:PING): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.14.
- Revenue of $75.4M (+19.1% Y/Y) beats by $4.01M.
- Software as a service ("SaaS") revenue for the fourth quarter 2021 grew 56% year-over-year.
- Ended 2021 with 71 customers with more than $1 million in ARR, up 39% from 2020.
- Q1 2022 Financial Outlook:
- Total ARR of $320.0 million to $324.0 million.
- Total Revenue of $78.0 million to $82.0 million. Q1 Consensus Revenue Estimate $79.17M.
- Full year 2022:
- Total ARR of $378.0 million to $385.0 million.
- Total Revenue of $330.0 million to $340.0 million. 2022 Consensus Revenue Estimate $334.27M.