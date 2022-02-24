AppHarvest GAAP EPS of -$0.88, revenue of $3.1M; issues FY22 guidance
Feb. 24, 2022 4:26 PM ETAppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AppHarvest press release (NASDAQ:APPH): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.88.
- Revenue of $3.1M.
- The company recorded a net loss of $88.4 million and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Cuts non-operations headcount by about 50% to enable positive operating cash flow with four-farm network.
- The company’s Morehead, Ky., farm is its only facility currently in operation and will be the main driver for the full-year 2022 outlook of net sales of $24 to $32 million, more than double the net sales from last year (consensus of $39.15M).
- The Adjusted EBITDA loss expectation is in the range of $70 to $80 million, modestly higher than the $69.9 million last year despite the expected quadrupling of the farm network and significant inflation.
- AppHarvest expects to invest approximately $140 to $150 million in capital expenditure for full-year 2022.