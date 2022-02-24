Natera GAAP EPS of -$1.48 misses by $0.18, revenue of $173M beats by $4.19M
Feb. 24, 2022 4:28 PM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Natera press release (NASDAQ:NTRA): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.48 misses by $0.18.
- Revenue of $173M (+53.9% Y/Y) beats by $4.19M.
- Outlook:
- Natera anticipates 2022 total revenue of $770 million to $790 million.
- Q1 Consensus Revenue Estimate $172.85M; 2022 Consensus Revenue Estimate $761.54M.
- 2022 gross margin to be approximately 46% to 48% of revenues; selling, general and administrative costs to be approximately $560 million to $590 million; research and development costs to be $340 million to $360 million, and net cash consumption to be $370 million to $400 million.