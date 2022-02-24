KAR Auction Services rallies on offloading ADESA U.S. Physical Auction business to Carvana for $2.2B
Feb. 24, 2022 4:28 PM ETKAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) surged 55.4% higher after hours on announcing that Carvana will acquire the company's ADESA U.S. physical auction business in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.2B.
- It includes all auction sales, operations and staff at 56 ADESA U.S. vehicle logistics centers and exclusive use of the ADESA.com marketplace in the U.S.
- Under the agreement, KAR will serve as a technology partner to Carvana, supporting the ADESA.com digital marketplace and the Simulcast and Simulcast+ technology.
- Transaction proceeds will be utilized to reduce KAR's corporate debt.
- "This transaction will allow us to focus our investments and energy on those higher growth, higher margin digital marketplaces and on delivering the most strategic solutions to our customers," CEO Peter Kelly commented.
- KAR will continue to operate its OPENLANE platform that supports 40+ private label programs representing ~80% of North America's off-lease inventory.
- The transaction will reduce the company's 2022 Adj. EBITDA by ~$100M on an annual basis - net of the contribution from the commercial agreement entered into with Carvana as part of this transaction.
- It will lead to higher revenue and Adj. EBITDA growth rates, as well as higher gross profit and Adj. EBITDA margins.
- Transaction is expected to close in Q2, with the 30-day waiting period under the HSR Act having expired on Feb.23.