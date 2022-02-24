Applied Optoelectronics gains after eking out beat in Q4 earnings
Feb. 24, 2022 4:30 PM ETApplied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Applied Optolectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has ticked up 1% after hours after topping expectations on top and bottom lines with its fourth-quarter results, while guiding to the downside for current quarter profits.
- Revenue rose to $54.4 million from a prior-year $52.3 million, and from last quarter's $53.3 million.
- Non-GAAP net loss widened slightly, to $20.4 million from a year-ago loss of $20 million. EPS of -$0.20 beat expectations for -$0.22.
- "For the fourth quarter, our revenue and non-GAAP EPS came in in-line with our expectations but our gross margin came in below our expectations due to an unfavorable product mix coupled with unanticipated supply chain and logistics costs," says Chief Financial Officer/Chief Strategy Officer Stefan Murry.
- "We are very focused on margin and believe that we can achieve gross margin improvements as we move through the year, driven by newer product rollouts, like our 400G transceivers, cost reduction efforts in our CATV business combined with a more favorable product mix," he says.
- Revenue by segment: Datacenter, $24.9 million (down 22.8%); CATV, $25.2 million (up 58.1%); Telecom, $3.29 million (down 5.8%); FTTH, $173,000 (up 312%).
- For the first quarter, it's guiding to revenues of $51 million-$54 million (vs. consensus for $53.2 million), and EPS of -$0.30 to -$0.35 (worse than consensus for -$0.22). It also sees gross margin of 15.5%-17.5%.
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.