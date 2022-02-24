Cytokinetics GAAP EPS of -$0.36 beats by $0.51, revenue of $55.6M beats by $50.04M; initiates FY22 guidance
Feb. 24, 2022 (NASDAQ:CYTK)
- Cytokinetics press release (NASDAQ:CYTK): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.36 beats by $0.51.
- Revenue of $55.6M (+727.4% Y/Y) beats by $50.04M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $623.7 million at December 31, 2021.
- The company anticipates revenue will be in the range of $20 to $25 million (consensus of $57.20M) , operating expenses will be in the range of $380 to $400 million, and net cash utilization will be approximately $365 to $385 million.
- "Our current cash balance of $724 million, in addition to committed capital expected to be earned upon dosing of the first patient in SEQUOIA-HCM, represents more than two years of forward cash based on our projected operating expenses and net cash utilization."