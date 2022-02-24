Joint GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.05, revenue of $22.43M beats by $0.52M
Feb. 24, 2022 4:31 PM ETThe Joint Corp. (JYNT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Joint press release (NASDAQ:JYNT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $22.43M (+31.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.52M.
- 2022 Guidance:
- Revenue is expected to be between $102.0 million and $106.0 million; the mid-point reflects a 28% increase compared to $81.2 million in 2021.
- Q1 Consensus Revenue Estimate $23.50M; 2022 Consensus Revenue Estimate $103.64M.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $15.0 million and $17.0 million; the mid-point reflects a 20% increase compared to $13.3 million in 2021.
- Franchised clinic openings are expected to be between 130 and 140, compared to 110 in 2020.
- Company-owned or managed clinic increases, through a combination of both greenfields and buybacks, are expected to be between 30 and 40; up from 32 added in 2021.