Aspira Women’s Health picks internal executive for CEO role
Feb. 24, 2022 4:33 PM ETAspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) appointed Nicole Sandford as President and CEO and Valerie Palmieri as Executive Chair of the Board; Valerie served as CEO for eight years.
- A seasoned professional with 30+ years of experience in leading businesses as an innovator and driver of disciplined growth, Nicole Sandford joined the Aspira Board in 2021 and will continue to serve as a director after assuming the role of President and CEO.
- Jim LaFrance, Aspira’s current Board Chair, will step into the role of Lead Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair.
- All changes are effective Mar.1.