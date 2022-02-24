Aspira Women’s Health picks internal executive for CEO role

Feb. 24, 2022 4:33 PM ETAspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) appointed Nicole Sandford as President and CEO and Valerie Palmieri as Executive Chair of the Board; Valerie served as CEO for eight years.
  • A seasoned professional with 30+ years of experience in leading businesses as an innovator and driver of disciplined growth, Nicole Sandford joined the Aspira Board in 2021 and will continue to serve as a director after assuming the role of President and CEO.
  • Jim LaFrance, Aspira’s current Board Chair, will step into the role of Lead Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair.
  • All changes are effective Mar.1.
