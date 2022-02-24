Meritage Homes expands operations to Salt Lake City, Utah
Feb. 24, 2022 4:34 PM ETMeritage Homes Corporation (MTH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) said it expanded its homebuilding business operations to Salt Lake City, Utah.
- With the first 3 land acquisitions approved and more identified in the pipeline, the new division expects to start selling affordable, energy-efficient homes in Q2 of 2023.
- With various floorplans for single-family detached and attached products, MTH's new communities will offer convenient locations, energy-efficient features, smart technologies and curated design packages.
- “We have had Salt Lake City in our sights for quite a while and with its steady growth and solid in-migration, it fits the profile for our successful affordable homes markets,” said CEO Phillippe Lord.