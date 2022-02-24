Meritage Homes expands operations to Salt Lake City, Utah

Feb. 24, 2022 4:34 PM ETMeritage Homes Corporation (MTH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) said it expanded its homebuilding business operations to Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • With the first 3 land acquisitions approved and more identified in the pipeline, the new division expects to start selling affordable, energy-efficient homes in Q2 of 2023.
  • With various floorplans for single-family detached and attached products, MTH's new communities will offer convenient locations, energy-efficient features, smart technologies and curated design packages.
  • “We have had Salt Lake City in our sights for quite a while and with its steady growth and solid in-migration, it fits the profile for our successful affordable homes markets,” said CEO Phillippe Lord.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.