Feb. 24, 2022 4:35 PM ETPlaytika Holding Corp. (PLTK)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) advanced 17% in after hours trading after the maker of mobile games said its board is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of he company.
  • Playtika (PLTK) has retained the Raine Group as its financial advisor and has hired Latham & Watkins LLP as its legal counsel, according to a statement. The company moved up its Q4 earnings release to today and postponed its analyst day, which was scheduled for March 3.
  • The news comes after Playtika (PLTK) last month said its largest stockholder was exploring a potential sale of a portion of its shares of Playtika. The strategic review also follows a short report from Grizzly Research earlier this month.
  • Playtika (PLTK) hasn't set a timetable for the review process nor has it made any decisions related to strategic alternatives at this time
  • Playtika short interest is 13%.
  • Earlier, Playtika reports 4Q results.
