Century Aluminum Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.25, revenue of $659.1M misses by $61.6M

Feb. 24, 2022 4:35 PM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Century Aluminum press release (NASDAQ:CENX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $659.1M (+69.4% Y/Y) misses by $61.6M.
  • CEO comment: "Aluminum prices have continued to strengthen as we enter 2022, with demand continuing its strong growth path while supply conditions, driven by energy shortages throughout the world have continued to tighten. As supply deficits have become particularly acute in our two core markets in the U.S. and Europe, Century is increasingly becoming the supplier of choice for our value-added product lines due to our secure, short supply lines to our domestic customer base."
