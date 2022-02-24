Invitae sees quarterly net loss narrow but still misses on bottom line

Feb. 24, 2022 4:37 PM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Although Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) saw its Q4 2021 net loss narrow 12% compared to the prior-year period, the company still missed consensus on the bottom line.
  • Net loss declined to $205.1M in the quarter. Net loss per share in the quarter was -$0.90, an improvement from -$1.30 in Q4 2020.
  • Revenue increased 25.6% year over year to $126.1M, a top-line beat.
  • Invitae (NVTA) benefitted from a ~21% decline in costs and operating expenses compared to the prior-year period to ~$340.7M.
  • The company ended the year with ~$1.1B in cash.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Bret Jensen has a hold rating on Invitae (NVTA).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.