Invitae sees quarterly net loss narrow but still misses on bottom line
Feb. 24, 2022 4:37 PM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Although Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) saw its Q4 2021 net loss narrow 12% compared to the prior-year period, the company still missed consensus on the bottom line.
- Net loss declined to $205.1M in the quarter. Net loss per share in the quarter was -$0.90, an improvement from -$1.30 in Q4 2020.
- Revenue increased 25.6% year over year to $126.1M, a top-line beat.
- Invitae (NVTA) benefitted from a ~21% decline in costs and operating expenses compared to the prior-year period to ~$340.7M.
- The company ended the year with ~$1.1B in cash.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Bret Jensen has a hold rating on Invitae (NVTA).