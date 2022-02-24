VMware's earnings, revenue top forecasts on strong services, subscription sales

VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares edged into positive territory in after-hours trading, Thursday, as the cloud-based infrastructure software company reported fourth-quarter results that just managed to top Wall Street analysts' forecasts.

Following the close of U.S. stock markets, VMware (VMW) said that for the quarter ending January 28, it earned $2.02 a share, excluding one-time items, on $3.53 billion in revenue, while Wall Street was looking for earnings of $1.97 a share, on revenue of $3.52 billion. During the same period a year ago, VMware (VMW) earned $2.21 a share on $3.3 billion in revenue.

The quarter included VMware (VMW) completing its spinoff from Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), which Chief Financial Officer Zane Rowe said, highlighted "a strong finish to a transformational year" for the company.

VMware (VMW) said sales in the quarter were led by services revenue of $1.63 billion, up from $1.57 billion a year ago, while, license revenue edged up to $1.04 billion from $1.01 billion in last year's fourth quarter. Subscription and software-as-a-service [SaaS] sales of $868 million climbed almost 23%, from $707 million a year ago.

VMware (VMW) has recently gotten high marks from analysts, with Monness, Crespi, Hardt's Brian White raising his rating on the company's stock by saying its "nuclear winter" is over.