Tutor Perini GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.06, revenue of $1.04B misses by $150M
Feb. 24, 2022 4:36 PM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tutor Perini press release (NYSE:TPC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $1.04B (-23.0% Y/Y) misses by $150M.
- Shares -4%.
- Outlook: Based on the current market assessment and business outlook, the Company is establishing its initial EPS guidance for 2022 at a range of $1.15 to $1.60 vs. consensus of $2.06. As in prior years, earnings in 2022 are expected to be weighted more heavily in the second half of the year due to the anticipated timing of large project activities, as well as typical business seasonality.