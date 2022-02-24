Centene CEO Michael Neidorff to take medical leave of absence

  • Centene (NYSE:CNC) said its board approved a request from Michael Neidorff, chairman and CEO, for a medical leave of absence.
  • James Dallas has been named acting chairman of the board.
  • Effective immediately, day-to-day management of CNC will be led on an interim basis by an expanded Office of the Chairman, consisting of Sarah London, vice chairman; Brent Layton, president and COO; Drew Asher, CFO; and Shannon Bagley, chief administrative officer.
  • The Office of the Chairman will report to Dallas in his role as acting chairman.
  • The board is engaged in a thorough selection process to appoint a new CEO, currently targeted for completion no later than Q2 2022.
