Centene CEO Michael Neidorff to take medical leave of absence
Feb. 24, 2022 4:44 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Centene (NYSE:CNC) said its board approved a request from Michael Neidorff, chairman and CEO, for a medical leave of absence.
- James Dallas has been named acting chairman of the board.
- Effective immediately, day-to-day management of CNC will be led on an interim basis by an expanded Office of the Chairman, consisting of Sarah London, vice chairman; Brent Layton, president and COO; Drew Asher, CFO; and Shannon Bagley, chief administrative officer.
- The Office of the Chairman will report to Dallas in his role as acting chairman.
- The board is engaged in a thorough selection process to appoint a new CEO, currently targeted for completion no later than Q2 2022.