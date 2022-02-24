Ambac Financial Group Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16, revenue of $53M
- Ambac Financial Group press release (NYSE:AMBC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16.
- Revenue of $53M (-39.8% Y/Y).
- Claude LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2021 was a transitional year for Ambac during which we made material progress advancing our specialty property and casualty insurance platform while continuing to aggressively pursue risk mitigation and loss recovery initiatives in our legacy financial guarantee companies.” Mr. LeBlanc continued, "We are very pleased about the progress we have made and look forward to building on our momentum in 2022.”