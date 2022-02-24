Perdoceo Education Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40, revenue of $159.9M; initiates FY22 and Q1 guidance

Feb. 24, 2022 4:46 PM ETPerdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Perdoceo Education press release (NASDAQ:PRDO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40.
  • Revenue of $159.9M (-6.6% Y/Y).
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, adjusted operating income of $42.0 million increased 1.7 percent compared to adjusted operating income of $41.3 million for the prior year quarter.
  • 2022 Outlook: Adjusted Operating Income of $$135.0M - $148.0M; Earnings Per Diluted Share of $1.13 - $1.27 and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share of $1.28 - $1.42 (consensus of $1.68).
  • Q1 Outlook: Adjusted Operating Income of $$48.0M - $50.0M; Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.43 - $0.45 and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.47 - $0.49 (consensus of $0.48).
