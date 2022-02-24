LeMaitre Vascular raises quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.125, announces $20M buyback
Feb. 24, 2022 5:19 PM ETLeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) declares $0.125/share quarterly dividend, 13.6% increase from prior dividend of $0.110.
- Forward yield 1.09%
- Payable March 24; for shareholders of record March 8; ex-div March 7.
- On February 22, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $20.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 22, 2023, unless extended by the Board.