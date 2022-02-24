180 Degree Capital reports Q4 results

gross total return of +6.1% (or +9.0% including carried interest from our separately managed account (“SMA”)) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the full year, our public market investment strategy generated a +34.7% gross total return (+38.2% including carried interest from our SMA). Our SMA increased as well, with a gross total return of +5.4%. Our gross total return of our SMA in 2021 of +22.0% generated carried interest to 180 of $2.2 million and resulted in a +15.4% net total return. We ended the quarter with approximately $114.7 million

in assets under management in aggregate in 180 and our SMA, available to be deployed in our public market investment strategy.”