EOG Q4 results -- small miss, low volume growth, modest shareholder payout
Feb. 24, 2022 4:52 PM ETEOGBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
EOG (NYSE:EOG) reported Q4 results after the close, posting mixed earnings results, releasing moderate growth plans and announcing a special dividend for the quarter:
- Earnings - the Company posted $3.09/s in adjusted net income, versus Wall Street expectations for $3.17; free cash flow during the quarter was $2.0b, or ~3.1% of EOG's current market capitalization.
- Production - the Company is guiding to 2022 production of 896kboe/d (midpoint) versus Q4 2021 levels of 863kboe/d, indicating plans to grow volumes ~4% sequentially.
- Capital - Management plans to spend $4.5b on capex in 2022 (midpoint) versus 2021 spend at $3.9b (+15%).
- Shareholders - the Board declared a $1 special dividend along with Q4 results, on top of the regular 75c payment, for a total of $1.75/s (~6% forward yield).
EOG's management team has been more vocal than peers about growing production, so increased capex and a rising production forecast are unlikely to surprise the market. Notably, the Company is growing production with a relatively modest capex increase, suggesting a decrease in DUCs or better resource / operations. It will be interesting to see the market's reaction to this result, given a slight miss in the quarter, and the absence of a share repurchase.