Afya acquires medical content platform Além da Medicina
Feb. 24, 2022 4:54 PM ETAfya Limited (AFYA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), a medical education group in Brazil, acquired Além da Medicina, through its subsidiary Afya Participações.
- The purchase price (enterprise value) is R$16M and will be paid to sellers in cash.
- An earnout of up to R$19.2M can be paid related to revenue goals established for 2023 and 2024.
- This deal incorporates new capabilities to the content and technology for Além da Medicina and further strengthens AFYA's digital ecosystem.
- Além da Medicina is a medical content online platform for physicians and medical students. The company expects R$12.7M of gross revenue for 2022.