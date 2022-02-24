MannKind earnings miss on top and bottom lines, capping 20% daily loss

Feb. 24, 2022 4:57 PM ETMannKind Corporation (MNKD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • MannKind's (NASDAQ:MNKD) Q4 2021 earnings missed on both the top and bottom lines, adding more misery on a day the stock closed down more than 20%.
  • MannKind's (MNKD) net loss widened ~6% in the quarter to ~$28.1M. Net loss per share, basic and diluted was -$0.11, the same as in Q4 2020.
  • Revenue fell 32% year over year to ~$12.5M.
  • Total expenses declined ~14% to ~$36.5M
  • The company ended the year with $260.7M in cash.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor AR Parker argues that MannKind (MNKD) is a buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.