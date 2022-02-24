MannKind earnings miss on top and bottom lines, capping 20% daily loss
Feb. 24, 2022 4:57 PM ETMannKind Corporation (MNKD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- MannKind's (NASDAQ:MNKD) Q4 2021 earnings missed on both the top and bottom lines, adding more misery on a day the stock closed down more than 20%.
- MannKind's (MNKD) net loss widened ~6% in the quarter to ~$28.1M. Net loss per share, basic and diluted was -$0.11, the same as in Q4 2020.
- Revenue fell 32% year over year to ~$12.5M.
- Total expenses declined ~14% to ~$36.5M
- The company ended the year with $260.7M in cash.
