Benson Hill sees 2021 revenues ahead of prior guidance and analysts estimates
Feb. 24, 2022 4:57 PM ETBenson Hill, Inc. (BHIL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) preliminarily expects 2021 consolidated revenues to be in the range of $145 to $149M, ahead of prior guidance of $127M and analysts consensus estimates of $129.39M.
- On an organic and normalized basis, revenues in the Ingredients segment are anticipated to nearly double versus 2020 led by high demand in the proprietary soy portfolio for the food, feed and oil markets and higher prices for yellow pea ingredients.
- Revenues in the Fresh segment are expected to be relatively flat versus 2020, as higher volumes were nearly offset by pricing pressure due to softness in the fresh produce market.
- Net loss is seen between $126 to $130M and non-GAAP adj. EBITDA loss in the range of $80 to $84M.
- For 2022, the company sees consolidated revenues in the range of $315 to $350M and an adj. EBITDA loss that is slightly higher than in 2021.