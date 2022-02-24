OPKO Health sees slide in Q4 topline as COVID-19 testing volumes fall
Feb. 24, 2022 4:59 PM ET
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK), a healthcare company focused on diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, is trading ~10% lower in the post-market Thursday after indicating a mixed performance with its Q4 2021 results amid falling COVID-19 testing volumes.
- Revenue for the quarter dropped ~19% YoY to $401.3M as revenue from the services segment fell ~21% YoY to $362.8M, mainly driven by a decrease in COVID-19 testing volume. However, revenue from pharmaceutical products climbed ~15% in Q4 2021 to reach $35.3M.
- Full-year revenue surged ~24% YoY to $1.8B as services revenue added $1.6B with ~27% YoY growth.
- As total costs for the quarter grew ~4% YoY to $464.4M, the net loss for the period reached $73.8M from $32.3M net income in the prior-year period. Meanwhile, the full-year net loss stood at $30.1M compared to $30.6M net income in 2020 as total costs surged ~28% YoY to ~$1.8B.
- However, cash and equivalents rose ~85% from 2020 year end to reach $134.7M.
In Q3 2021, OPKO Health (OPK) recorded a ~10% YoY slump in revenue posting its first quarterly decline in the topline in more than a year.