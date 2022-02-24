Vtex GAAP EPS of -$0.06, revenue of $37.1M
Feb. 24, 2022 4:59 PM ETVTEX (VTEX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vtex press release (NYSE:VTEX): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.06.
- Revenue of $37.1M (+27.5% Y/Y).
- GMV reached US$2.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7% in USD and 16.1% on an FX neutral basis.
- Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 69.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 64.6% in the same quarter of 2020.
- Non-GAAP negative free cash flow was $21.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a positive $2.4 million free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly driven by the increase in Non-GAAP loss from operations.