Granite Point Mortgage Trust GAAP EPS beats by $0.02, Net interest income beats by $0.95M
Feb. 24, 2022 4:59 PM ETGranite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust press release (NYSE:GPMT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.02.
- Net interest income of $20.05M (-26.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.95M.
- CEO comment: “We expanded our permanent capital by issuing over $200 million of attractively priced preferred equity, and, as an internally managed REIT, this allows us to benefit from improved operating leverage. We recently paid down a significant portion of our higher-cost term loan debt. Further stabilizing our balance sheet, we issued two CRE CLOs totaling approximately $1.4 billion, bringing our non-mark-to-market borrowings to over 75% at year-end. The credit profile of our portfolio has improved, and, with the steady origination of new loans, we are improving the portfolio’s correlation to rising short-term interest rates. As we continue to reposition our business, we look forward to a successful 2022.”