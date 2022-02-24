Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) -5.2% post-market after reporting a Q4 GAAP loss of $2.4M, compared to a $2.6M in the year-ago quarter, with adjusted EPS of $0.03 vs. breakeven in the prior-year period.

Clean Energy said it delivered 104.6M gallons in Q4, up 9% Y/Y, primarily from continued growth in Refuse, Amazon and increased renewable natural gas deliveries into transit customers; RNG delivered also increased 9% to 44.9M gallons.

Q4 revenues rose 22.6% Y/Y to $91.9M, due to higher RIN and natural gas prices, a favorable fuel price mix, and the increase in the number of gallons delivered, partially offset by a reduction in station construction revenue caused by COVID-related delays in construction activities.

The company forecasts FY 2022 GAAP net loss of $57M, assuming no effects from commodity swap and customer contracts relating to the Zero Now truck financing program, and including $44M in estimated Amazon warrant charges; adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is estimated at $65M.

"Our fuel volumes continue to increase because of higher demand for RNG by Amazon, large transit customers like New York City Metro and Los Angeles County Metro, and other customers," President and CEO Andrew Littlefair said.

Clean Energy Fuels shares have plunged 55% during the past year while slipping 2% YTD.