Vapotherm GAAP EPS of -$0.71, revenue of $22.2M; initiates FY22 guidance
Feb. 24, 2022 5:02 PM ETVapotherm, Inc. (VAPO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vapotherm press release (NYSE:VAPO): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.71.
- Revenue of $22.2M (-45.7% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA was negative $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to negative $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
For fiscal 2022, net revenue is expected to be in the range of $104 million to $108 million vs. consensus of $102.86M.
For fiscal 2022, gross margin is expected to be in the range of 47% and 50%.
For fiscal 2022, operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $110 million to $112 million.
For fiscal 2022, Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $39 to $41 million.