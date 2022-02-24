Vapotherm GAAP EPS of -$0.71, revenue of $22.2M; initiates FY22 guidance

Feb. 24, 2022 5:02 PM ETVapotherm, Inc. (VAPO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vapotherm press release (NYSE:VAPO): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.71.
  • Revenue of $22.2M (-45.7% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to negative $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • For fiscal 2022, net revenue is expected to be in the range of $104 million to $108 million vs. consensus of $102.86M.

  • For fiscal 2022, gross margin is expected to be in the range of 47% and 50%.

  • For fiscal 2022, operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $110 million to $112 million.

  • For fiscal 2022, Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $39 to $41 million.

