CS Disco acquires legal hold, workflow technology assets
Feb. 24, 2022 5:02 PM ETCS Disco, Inc. (LAW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) acquired legal workflow products Hold360 and Request360, as well as related regulatory and alert solutions, from Congruity 360.
- These critical legal workflow capabilities will integrate with LAW's cloud-based ediscovery platform and provide a modern, digital solution for corporate legal hold obligations and legal request compliance.
- With Hold360 and Request360, LAW will expand its solution set to address the legal hold requirements of customers, including the ability to hold data and documents in place electronically rather than recreate, store and manage copies of duplicative data.
- Hold360 and Request360 are next-generation, streamlined technology solutions that eliminate challenges from legacy solutions to ensure compliance with legal preservation obligations.
- LAW also reported Q4 results that topped Street estimates.