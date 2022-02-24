Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock slipped 1.0% in after-hours trading after its Q4 earnings and revenue missed consensus estimates as mortgage loan originations and gain on sale fell from the previous quarter and a year ago.

The online lender expects Q1 closed loan volume of $52B-$57B vs. net rate lock volume of $50B-$57B, and gain on sale margins of 2.80%-3.10%. To compare with Q4, close loan origination volume was $75.9B, net rate lock volume was $68.4B, and gain on sale margin was 2.80%.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.32 missed the $0.37 consensus and dropped from $0.57 in Q3 and $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted revenue of $2.44B trailed the average analyst estimate of $2.62B and fell from $3.16B in Q3 and $4.78B in Q4 2020.

Rocket (RKT) Mortgage generated $75.9B in mortgage origination closed loan volume vs. $88B in Q3 and gain on sale margin of 2.80% vs. 3.05% in Q3.

Total expenses of $1.74B rose from $1.69B in Q3 and fell from $1.79B in Q4 2020.

