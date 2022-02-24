Northern Oil & Gas Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 misses by $0.01, revenue of $332.37M beats by $71.78M
Feb. 24, 2022 5:03 PM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Northern Oil & Gas press release (NYSE:NOG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $332.37M (+234.0% Y/Y) beats by $71.78M.
- NOG anticipates approximately 70,000 - 75,000 Boe per day of production in 2022, an increase of approximately 35% at the midpoint from 2021 levels. Total capital spending to be in the range of $350M - $415M for 2022 and approximately 45% of its 2022 budget to be spent on the Williston, 45% on the Permian, and the remaining 10% on the Appalachian and other.