Northern Oil & Gas Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 misses by $0.01, revenue of $332.37M beats by $71.78M

Feb. 24, 2022 5:03 PM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Northern Oil & Gas press release (NYSE:NOG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $332.37M (+234.0% Y/Y) beats by $71.78M.
  • NOG anticipates approximately 70,000 - 75,000 Boe per day of production in 2022, an increase of approximately 35% at the midpoint from 2021 levels. Total capital spending to be in the range of $350M - $415M for 2022 and approximately 45% of its 2022 budget to be spent on the Williston, 45% on the Permian, and the remaining 10% on the Appalachian and other.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.