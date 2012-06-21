The EU needs "creative" monetary policy to promote growth, says IMF chief Lagarde, emerging from...

Jun. 21, 2012 4:44 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor6 Comments
The EU needs "creative" monetary policy to promote growth, says IMF chief Lagarde, emerging from a Eurogroup meeting. She throws her weight behind the idea the EFSF and ESM should be able directly fund banks (as opposed to having the sponsoring country apply for a rescue), and urges a "limited form of common debt" in the euro area. A summit of Merkel, Hollande, Monti, and Rajoy is set for tomorrow.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.