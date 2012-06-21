The EU needs "creative" monetary policy to promote growth, says IMF chief Lagarde, emerging from...
Jun. 21, 2012 4:44 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor6 Comments
The EU needs "creative" monetary policy to promote growth, says IMF chief Lagarde, emerging from a Eurogroup meeting. She throws her weight behind the idea the EFSF and ESM should be able directly fund banks (as opposed to having the sponsoring country apply for a rescue), and urges a "limited form of common debt" in the euro area. A summit of Merkel, Hollande, Monti, and Rajoy is set for tomorrow.