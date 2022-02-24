Lion Electric GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.23, revenue of $22.9M beats by $9.72M
Feb. 24, 2022 5:04 PM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lion Electric press release (NYSE:LEV): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.23.
- Revenue of $22.9M (+69.6% Y/Y) beats by $9.72M.
- Delivery of 71 vehicles, an increase of 25 vehicles, as compared to the 46 delivered in the same period last year.
- Updates:
- More than 550 vehicles on the road, with over 9 million miles driven.
- Vehicle order book of 2,325 all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles as of February 24, 2022, consisting of 300 trucks and 2,025 buses, representing a combined total order value of approximately $575 million based on management's estimates.
- LionEnergy order book of 278 charging stations and related services as of February 24, 2022, representing a combined total order value of approximately $3.0 million.