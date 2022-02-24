Enerplus Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52; formal FY22 guidance
Feb. 24, 2022 5:08 PM ETEnerplus Corporation (ERF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Enerplus press release (NYSE:ERF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52.
- Reported fourth quarter 2021 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow of $283.5 million and $258.5 million, respectively, compared to $70.9 million and $68.6 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Enerplus delivered fourth quarter total production of 102,823 BOE per day, which was at the high end of its guidance range (100,000 to 103,200 BOE per day).
- Enerplus expects to generate approximately $500 million of free cash flow in 2022, representing a reinvestment rate of less than 45%.
- Enerplus has provided formal 2022 guidance of $370 to $430 million of capital spending, total production of 95,500 to 100,500 BOE per day, and liquids production of 58,000 to 62,000 barrels per day.