Private equity firm L Catterton said to hire banks for possible summer IPO

Feb. 24, 2022

  • L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by French billionaire and LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, is said to be considering an initial public offer this year that could value the firm at $3B or more.
  • The PE firm recently hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to lead an IPO that could happen this summer, according to a WSJ report. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company managed about $30B
  • Greenwich, Connecticut-based L Catterton, which manages about $30B, was formed in 2016 through the partnership of Catterton, LVMH and Groupe Arnault. Some current and former L Catterton investments include Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), The Honest Co. (NASDAQ:HNST) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM).
  • Reuters first reported in July that L Catterton was said to be evaluating going public. An IPO comes after rival TPG, one of the most well known PE firms, went public last month and now has a market cap of $8.9B.
