Cohen & Steers raises $305M in its Fund's IPO, fund trading started today
Feb. 24, 2022 5:13 PM ETCohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) announced the IPO of the Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund wherein it raised $305M in proceeds through the issuance of 15.25M shares at $20/share.
- The Fund has granted the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 2.29M shares at the public offering price within 45 days of the date of prospectus, Feb.24.
- Assuming full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional securities, which may or may not occur, proceeds could total $350.75M.
- Fund's shares commenced trading today on NYSE, under the symbol, "RLTY".
- The fund primary investment objective is high current income and secondary is capital appreciation; it plans to achieve objectives by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of real estate-related investments and preferred and other income securities.
- Offer is expected to close on Feb.28.