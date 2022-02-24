Altus Group Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.42, revenue of C$162.9M
Feb. 24, 2022 5:15 PM ETAltus Group Limited (ASGTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Altus Group press release (OTC:ASGTF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.42.
- Revenue of C$162.9M (+16.8% Y/Y).
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was C$25.9 million, down 3.3%.
- Altus is well positioned for another strong year to drive sustained double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in 2022, including double-digit Organic and Over Time revenue growth, both on a constant currency basis.
- Management also expects a double-digit year-over-year improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, on a constant currency basis, which should translate to a year-over-year improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margins for fiscal year 2022.
- As supported by the acceleration of growth rates and strong Bookings performance, the Company is on track to meet its aspirational long-term goal of achieving revenues of $400 million by the end of 2023.