Orchid Island Capital Q4 net loss reflects portfolio underperformance
Feb. 24, 2022
- Orchid Capital (NYSE:ORC) finished the last quarter of 2021 with a net loss highlighting portfolio underperformance and higher expenses.
- ORC stock edges lower 0.3% in afterhours trading Thursday.
- "Our portfolio remains concentrated in specified pools and we have incurred material mark-to-market losses on these securities, both during the fourth quarter as well as to date in 2022," said Chairman and CEO Robert E. Cauley.
- Q4 interest income of $134.7M jumped from $116.04M in Q4 2020.
- Net portfolio loss of $49.50M in Q4 dropped from a gain of $12.67M in the same period a year ago.
- Q4 expenses were $15.25M, up from $10.54M in Q4 of last year.
- Q4 book value per share of $4.34 vs. $5.46 in Q4 2020.
- Mortgage-backed securities, the largest asset holding on its balance sheet, nearly doubled to $6.51B in Q4 from $3.72B in Q4 2020. On the liabilities side, repurchase agreements of $6.24B jumped from $3.59B in Q4 2020.
- Conference call on Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
