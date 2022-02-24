Digital transformation consultant, Grid Dynamics downgraded on Ukraine uncertainties

  • Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) downgraded at COWEN by analyst Bryan Bergin to Market Perform and reduced PT to $16.
  • This was following the escalation of events in Ukraine which appear more broad-based as it was thought to be a minor incursion into Ukraine with some precedent for the potential effect, but now appears more serious, with duration of impact unknown.
  • It is expected that elevated uncertainty will continue to outweigh likely fundamental strength in the near term.
  • Stock dropped about 13% on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.