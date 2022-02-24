Digital transformation consultant, Grid Dynamics downgraded on Ukraine uncertainties
Feb. 24, 2022 5:19 PM ETGrid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) downgraded at COWEN by analyst Bryan Bergin to Market Perform and reduced PT to $16.
- This was following the escalation of events in Ukraine which appear more broad-based as it was thought to be a minor incursion into Ukraine with some precedent for the potential effect, but now appears more serious, with duration of impact unknown.
- It is expected that elevated uncertainty will continue to outweigh likely fundamental strength in the near term.
- Stock dropped about 13% on Thursday, February 24, 2022.