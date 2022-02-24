AES Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.02, revenue of $2.77B beats by $140M
Feb. 24, 2022 5:21 PM ETThe AES Corporation (AES)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- AES press release (NYSE:AES): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $2.77B (+8.2% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
- Financial Position and Outlook
- Announcing intent to exit coal by year-end 2025 versus prior expectation of a reduction to below 10% by year-end 2025, subject to necessary approvals
- Initiating 2022 guidance for Adjusted EPS of $1.55 to $1.65 compared to the consensus of $1.63.
- Reaffirming 7% to 9% annualized growth target through 2025, off a base year of 2020
- Targeting signing 4.5 to 5.5 GW of new renewables under long-term PPAs in 2022