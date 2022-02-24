Globalstar dips after earnings feature revenue gain, wider loss

Feb. 24, 2022 5:21 PM ETGlobalstar, Inc. (GSAT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Global Communication Network (World Map Credits To NASA)

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) is 5.1% lower in initial after-hours reaction to its fourth-quarter earnings, where a small but broad revenue gain topped consensus.
  • Shares had closed Thursday 22.9% higher, though, after the disclosure of a subcontract from MDA to replenish its existing constellation with 17 new satellites.
  • Total revenue rose 4% to $34.5 million (beating one analyst estimate for $28.7 million). In Service, SPOT revenue rose 6% thanks to higher average subscribers; Commercial IoT rose 9%, seeing more average subscribers and higher average revenue per subscriber. Duplex service revenue, and engineering and other service revenue, was mostly flat.
  • In equipment sales, SPOT and Commercial IoT both contributed to a 4% gain.
  • Loss from operations widened to $15.5 million from $15.1 million thanks to higher operating expenses ($1.8 million) offsetting revenue.
  • Net loss also widened, to $24 million from $21.7 million in the prior-year period.
  • EBITDA rose 26% to $12.4 million.
  • In an update on its terrestrial spectrum, the company says the year saw more progress on its Band 53 and n53 ecosystem: "We have long believed that Band 53 and n53 offered utility for a host of potential parties across various industries, including the carriers, cable, automotive, and global tech companies given that our spectrum is a uniform global resource. We are more confident of this than ever."
  • Revenue breakout: Service, $29.9 million (up 4%); Subscriber equipment sales, $4.56 million (up 4%).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.