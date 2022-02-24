Globalstar dips after earnings feature revenue gain, wider loss
Feb. 24, 2022 5:21 PM ETGlobalstar, Inc. (GSAT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) is 5.1% lower in initial after-hours reaction to its fourth-quarter earnings, where a small but broad revenue gain topped consensus.
- Shares had closed Thursday 22.9% higher, though, after the disclosure of a subcontract from MDA to replenish its existing constellation with 17 new satellites.
- Total revenue rose 4% to $34.5 million (beating one analyst estimate for $28.7 million). In Service, SPOT revenue rose 6% thanks to higher average subscribers; Commercial IoT rose 9%, seeing more average subscribers and higher average revenue per subscriber. Duplex service revenue, and engineering and other service revenue, was mostly flat.
- In equipment sales, SPOT and Commercial IoT both contributed to a 4% gain.
- Loss from operations widened to $15.5 million from $15.1 million thanks to higher operating expenses ($1.8 million) offsetting revenue.
- Net loss also widened, to $24 million from $21.7 million in the prior-year period.
- EBITDA rose 26% to $12.4 million.
- In an update on its terrestrial spectrum, the company says the year saw more progress on its Band 53 and n53 ecosystem: "We have long believed that Band 53 and n53 offered utility for a host of potential parties across various industries, including the carriers, cable, automotive, and global tech companies given that our spectrum is a uniform global resource. We are more confident of this than ever."
- Revenue breakout: Service, $29.9 million (up 4%); Subscriber equipment sales, $4.56 million (up 4%).